Erdoğan: We will not stop until all of quake-hit cities revived

Following the massive earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye last month, the country's president vowed Friday not to rest until the entire quake-hit region is revived. "We will not stop until we revive all of our cities destroyed by the earthquake, along with their villages and districts," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement during a groundbreaking ceremony for new houses in the quake-hit city of Gaziantep.