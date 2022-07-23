Erdoğan: We hope Ukraine grain export deal will be 'a turning point'

"The contributions of the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Guterres, and his team to the plan they first drafted are worthy of commendation. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelenskiy for their leadership. We all know that there will be no losers in a just peace. I sincerely wish that this joint step that we are taking today in Istanbul with the Russian and Ukrainian sides will be a new turning point that will revive hopes for peace. No matter which way the developments in the field take, the war will eventually end at the negotiating table," Erdoğan said in a statement