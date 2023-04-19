 Contact Us
Erdoğan: We challenged imperialism while breaking power of tutelage
04.19.2023 16:18
Erdoğan: We challenged imperialism while breaking power of tutelage

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched his campaign for Türkiye's critical May elections with a massive rally in Afyonkarahisar, a western province where the foundations of the ruling AK Party were first laid in 2001. "We challenged imperialism while breaking the power of tutelage. With the operations in Syria and Iraq, we have once again disrupted their game against our country with the imperialists," Erdoğan stressed in his speech.
