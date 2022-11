Erdoğan urges Turkic States in Central Asia to ramp up ties with Ankara

"We are going through a fragile period that poses risks as well as opportunities to our countries," Erdoğan said at the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Uzbekistan's ancient city of Samarkand. "We see that it is critical more than ever for us to strengthen the cooperation, solidarity and harmony among us during this period," the Turkish leader said during his third trip to the region in two months.