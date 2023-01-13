Erdoğan: Türkiye is a global leader in Tech development

"Our country's priorities have changed in the meantime. We have not only achieved the goals laid out 20 years, 15 years or 10 years ago, but we have also gone beyond them in many areas. This is best evidenced by our success in defense industry, the locomotive of science and technology. The science and technology activities, spanning all of our 81 provinces, yield new outcomes on a daily basis. Now there is a Türkiye which doesn't have to envy foreigners any more but there is rather a Türkiye whose works and achievements are closely watched," Erdoğan said in his speech.