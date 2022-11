Erdoğan: Turkish troops determined to root out terrorism at its source

Türkiye is determined to continue its strategy to root out terrorism at its source, the nation's president said on Friday. "No matter who terrorists collude with, Türkiye will always hold them accountable for every drop of blood they shed," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the launching ceremony of the third vessel of the four MILGEM Ada class corvettes-a joint venture of Türkiye and Pakistan-at the Istanbul Shipyard.