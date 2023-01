Erdoğan: Turkish-made SİHAs and UAV changing methods of war

"From the victory in Karabakh to Libya, from the fight against terrorism to pinpoint operations, Turkish SİHAs are changing the methods of war in the world with their successes. Today, our armed and offensive unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs], together with our storm howitzers, have become the nightmare of terrorist organizations targeting our country," Turkish leader Erdoğan stressed in his speech.