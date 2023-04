Erdoğan: TEKNOFEST youth will carry Türkiye to top league

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the TEKNOFEST, Türkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival, which is being held at the Ataturk airport. "Young people will carry Türkiye to the top league, and they will realize the country's dream of full independence. We have struggled a lot to establish a climate in our country where our young people can pursue their dreams without fear," Erdoğan said in a statement.