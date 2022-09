Erdoğan praises bilateral ties between Ankara and Zagreb

Erdoğan said that Türkiye and Croatia are allies with "deep-rooted" historical and cultural ties although the countries do not share common borders. "Our bilateral trade volume surpassed the pre-pandemic level and reached $900 million, recovering strongly last year," he said while stressing that they want to double the figure in the coming period, and then exceed $5 billion.