Erdoğan: Maraş-centered quakes more destructive than 1999 earthquake

The powerful twin earthquakes which hit southern Türkiye this week were three times stronger than the major 1999 Marmara earthquake in the country's northwest, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday. "They were three times more powerful and destructive than the 1999 earthquake, which was recorded as the biggest disaster in our country's history," Erdoğan said in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.