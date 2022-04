Erdoğan: I once again remember late Ottoman Armenians with respect

In his message addressing the Turkish-Armenian community gathered at the Istanbul Armenian Patriarchate to honor the Ottoman Armenians who died in the "harsh conditions" of World War I, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "I, once again, remember with respect the late Ottoman Armenians, and offer my sincere condolences to their relatives."