Erdoğan calls on all parties to respect grain deal they signed in Istanbul

"There are already examples of this in history in such processes. We expect everyone to protect their signatures and act in accordance with their responsibilities. And we want to avoid actions against the word and spirit of the agreement reached. In the meantime, we have intensively increased our diplomatic traffic again. It makes us sad that something like this happens. A failure here would be against all of us. We remind them of this too. We are determined to implement the agreement with all its elements and we continue our work in this direction. Since the beginning of the war, our priority has been to establish a just and sustainable peace after the ceasefire. I hope we can do that too," Erdoğan stressed in the televised speech.