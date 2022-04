Erdoğan calls for peace and security for the sake of children

Speakıng at the 23rd April Children's festıval in Istanbul on Saturday, Turkısh President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for peace and securıty across the world for the sake of children. "In the presence of our children here, I congratulate our nation and all our children on the occasion of the 23 April National Sovereignty and Children's Day," Erdoğan stressed in his speech.