Erdoğan calls attacks on Muslims' holy book Quran "hate crime"

On the recent attacks on Muslims' holy book Quran in European countries, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "It is unacceptable. This is an obvious hate crime." "(Provocation by burning the Qur'an) These atrocities that not only offend nearly 2 billion people but also lead them to anger must be immediately terminated," he said.