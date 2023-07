Erdoğan and Tatar inaugurate new terminal of Ercan Airport

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conducted an official visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. During the visit, President Erdoğan, along with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Ersin Tatar, participated in the inauguration of the new terminal building and runway of Ercan Airport in the capital city of Lefkoşa.