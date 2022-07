ECHR rules against Greece over irregular migrant deaths in Aegean Sea

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against Greece in a landmark case concerning the 2014 sinking of a migrant boat in the Aegean Sea. the case, Safi and others v. Greece, was filed with the ECHR in January 2015, a year after 11 out of 27 migrants were killed when their boat sank in Aegean waters off the Island of Farmakonisi.