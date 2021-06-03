 Contact Us
Video World Donald Trump pulls plug on blog one month after launch
06.03.2021 12:38
Former U.S. president Donald Trump appears to have shut down a blog he recently opened to help circumvent bans by various social media sites.

The page - dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" - as of Wednesday no longer appears on his website.

Billed as a place to "speak freely and safely," the blog was a pathway for the ex-president to circumvent a social-media muzzle.

Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube shut down Trump's accounts after a violent mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an effort to disrupt Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump's blog, launched in May, featured messages that could be liked and shared to Twitter and Facebook.

Trump aide Jason Miller on Wednesday said "From the Desk" would not be returning.

In an e-mail to Reuters, Miller wrote, "it was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on."

Plans for the Republican former president to launch a social media platform have been teased for months by Trump's team but with little detail.



