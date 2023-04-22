Donald Trump calls U.S. President Joe Biden 'gaga'

"When you watch the rhetoric of this president of ours, he doesn't know what the hell he's talking about. You know, sometimes you have to talk tough and sometimes you have to talk so often. He's got to mix it up. He talks tough when you're supposed to talk soft and you talk softly when you're supposed to talk tough. And he's all gaga. Then he walks off the stage, but he's supposed to walk that way. Where am I?," ex-American leader Donald Trump said in his comments.