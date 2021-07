Democracy in crisis after Tunisian President Kais Saied dismisses government

"The first decision is to freeze all the powers of the parliament. The constitution does not allow the parliament to be dissolved, but it does not stand in the way of freezing all its work. The second decision is to lift the immunity of all members of parliament, and for those of whom a case is related to, I will take over the Public Prosecution," Tunisian President Kais Saied said.