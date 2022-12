Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye expects ‘not kind words but concrete steps’ from Sweden

Sweden refusing to extradite an accused terrorist -- Bulent Kenes -- to Türkiye is a "very negative development," Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed in his comments. "In this document, not only the terrorist organizations of YPG/PKK/PYD/YPG but also the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) are stipulated very explicitly," he said.