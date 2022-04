Britain: War crimes have taken place in Bucha

"Well, we're all appalled by the scenes in Bucha, the butchery, the clear evidence of the sexual crime, the targeting of innocent civilians and it's very clear that war crimes have taken place. And we have been working with the ICC (International Criminal Court), we're putting funding in, we've got the Metropolitan Police investigating those war crimes so the perpetrators can be brought to justice," British FM Liz Truss said in a statement.