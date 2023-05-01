Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy & malice'

"The truth matters. As I said last year at this dinner, a poison is running through our democracy and parts of the extreme press. Truth buried by lies and lies living an honest truth. Lies told for profit and power. Lies of conspiracy and malice repeated over and over again, designed to generate a cycle of anger, hate, and even violence. A cycle that emboldens history to be buried and books to be banned. Children and families be attacked by the state. The rule of law and our rights and freedoms to be stripped away," Biden said in a statement.