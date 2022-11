Anwar Ibrahim: Who is Malaysia's new prime minister?

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as the country's 10th prime minister on Thursday, following a days-long post-elections deadlock. Malaysia's new prime minister, 75-year-old Anwar Ibrahim, was sworn in on Thursday, bringing to a close his three-decade quest for the job that had eluded him time and again and led to him spending nearly a decade in jail.