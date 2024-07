Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential election

Reformist candidate and heart surgeon Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran's presidential election after beating his ultra-conservative rival Saeed Jalili in a run-off vote. Iran's electoral authority said on Saturday that Pezeshkian, a former health minister, received 53.7% of the votes cast to the 44.3% won by Jalili, a former top government nuclear negotiator.