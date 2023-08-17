U. S. president Biden marks 1-year of inflation reduction act

U.S. President Joe Biden said: "One year ago, under your guidance, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It stands as one of the most consequential pieces of legislation ever enacted. We confronted special interests and emerged victorious (applause). We fulfilled pledges that have been longstanding commitments to the American people: lowering expenses for families, notably in healthcare, enhancing the nation's energy stability, rectifying inequities within the tax system, generating well-compensated employment opportunities on domestic soil, and tackling the critical challenge of the climate crisis."