 Contact Us
Video Economy U. S. president Biden marks 1-year of inflation reduction act
08.17.2023 16:19
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

U. S. president Biden marks 1-year of inflation reduction act

U.S. President Joe Biden said: "One year ago, under your guidance, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It stands as one of the most consequential pieces of legislation ever enacted. We confronted special interests and emerged victorious (applause). We fulfilled pledges that have been longstanding commitments to the American people: lowering expenses for families, notably in healthcare, enhancing the nation's energy stability, rectifying inequities within the tax system, generating well-compensated employment opportunities on domestic soil, and tackling the critical challenge of the climate crisis."
Can artificial intelligence read our minds ?
Can artificial intelligence read our minds ?
U. S. president Biden marks 1-year of inflation reduction act
U. S. president Biden marks 1-year of inflation reduction act
1 in 50 Londoners experience homelessness, residing in temporary housing
1 in 50 Londoners experience homelessness, residing in temporary housing
Scientists developing robots that can help aging people
Scientists developing robots that can help aging people
California moves to become the self-driving car capital of the world
California moves to become the self-driving car capital of the world
Baykar's deal with Saudi Arabia to boost defense exports
Baykar's deal with Saudi Arabia to boost defense exports
Apple shares slump despite beating sales expectations
Apple shares slump despite beating sales expectations
West Africa's ultimatum to coup leaders nears deadline
West Africa's ultimatum to coup leaders nears deadline
Energy giant BP sees profit slump 70%
Energy giant BP sees profit slump 70%
Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year
Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year
Istanbul Airport busiest airport with 1,472 daily flights
Istanbul Airport busiest airport with 1,472 daily flights
Türkiye welcomes record number of tourists in first half of 2023
Türkiye welcomes record number of tourists in first half of 2023
Putin: Russia's gas hub proposal in Türkiye still under consideration
Putin: Russia's gas hub proposal in Türkiye still under consideration
Türkiye's indigenous KAAN fighter jet set for maiden flight in December
Türkiye's indigenous KAAN fighter jet set for maiden flight in December
Twitter takes down its HQ's Blue Bird for 'X' rebrand
Twitter takes down its HQ's Blue Bird for 'X' rebrand
Erdoğan lauds Türkiye's progress in defense industry
Erdoğan lauds Türkiye's progress in defense industry