ANTALYAS HISTORIC OLD TOWN PREPARES FOR INFLUX OF COP31 VISITORS

Antalya's centuries-old Kaleici district, the historic heart of Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city, is emerging as one of the top accommodation choices for independent participants attending this year's UN climate summit, as hotels in the area near full occupancy ahead of COP31.

The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, ministers, diplomats, scientists, and climate experts to negotiate global action on climate change.

Preparations are underway under the coordination of Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and the Antalya Governor's Office, covering security, transportation, health care, accommodation and logistics, while the tourism sector is also gearing up for the event.

The summit will coincide with the end of Antalya's peak tourism season. Hotels in the resort districts of Belek and Kundu are expected to host heads of state, ministers and other senior officials, while many delegates traveling independently are opting to stay in Kaleici.

Surrounded by ancient Roman walls and overlooking Antalya's harbor, Kaleici is known for its narrow streets, restored Ottoman-era houses and monuments reflecting Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman heritage.

Historic boutique hotels in the district are approaching full occupancy for the conference period as local authorities pursue projects aimed at making the neighborhood a model for sustainable, low-carbon tourism while preserving its historic character.