Antalya tourism soars: Record 7 million tourists visited by air

Antalya, which had a good start to the tourism season, had already surpassed 7 million tourists visiting by air between January 1st and July 18th. Yesterday, the city broke its daily passenger record once again.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu evaluated the passenger and flight traffic at Antalya Airport, which broke all-time records yesterday, with EUROCONTROL European Aviation General Overview 2023 Air Traffic Statistics.

"We are experiencing a period of boom in tourism and transportation"

Uraloğlu stated that they connect the world to Türkiye with safe and comfortable transportation networks and emphasized that a new all-time record was achieved at Antalya Airport yesterday. He stated the following:

"We are at the top in transportation with our quality service, welcoming the world. We are moving towards the right destination with the right steps. These successes and records are pleasing developments for our country. On July 22nd, Saturday, we served a total of 210,144 passengers, with 19,587 on domestic flights and 190,557 on international flights. On the same day, a total of 1,162 flights were realized, with 111 on domestic flights and 1,051 on international flights. The world is coming to this heavenly homeland, and we are experiencing a period of boom in tourism and transportation. I congratulate all our employees."

ISTANBUL AİRPORT, THE BUSİEST AİRPORT İN EUROPE

Regarding the air traffic statistics announced for the period of July 10-16, 2023, in the EUROCONTROL European Aviation General Overview Report, Uraloğlu also expressed his pride that Istanbul Airport is the busiest airport in Europe with an average of 1,487 flights per day.

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu also pointed out that Turkish Airlines is ranked 3rd among the airlines with the highest number of daily flights, with an average of 1,616 flights, for the period of July 10-16.

Minister Uraloğlu said, "Following Istanbul Airport, which is the second busiest airport in our country and ranks 7th in the world, our Antalya Airport became the second busiest among our country's airports and ranks 7th in the world, with an average of 1,018 flights. With these announced data, it is seen that both Istanbul Airport (18%) and Antalya Airport (9%) have exceeded their performances in 2019. When the data for June's one-week period is compared with the data for the period of July 10-16, 2023, there was a 0.57% increase in flights."