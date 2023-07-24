Woman dies due to adverse weather conditions in Italy

The northern regions of Italy experienced severe hailstorms and stormy weather, resulting in the loss of one person's life and significant material damage, according to the Italian ANSA agency.

The intense hail and strong winds that struck Milan and its surrounding areas on Monday afternoon led to the uprooting of trees in various locations.

In the town of Lissone, located in the province of Monza, a 58-year-old woman lost her life after being struck by a falling tree while walking on the road.

Several vehicles also suffered material damage due to trees falling in different locations.

Meanwhile, the storm has caused disruptions to both city and air transportation in Milan.

The "M2" metro line, which runs between Vimodrone and Cernusco in Milan, has been closed for transportation due to the severity of the storm.

Trenord, the company responsible for suburban train services in the northern region, reported that their infrastructure has suffered damage in some locations as a result of the storm.

Videos circulating on social media depicted signboards at Monza train station collapsing onto the railway tracks, resulting in the closure of the station.

A Delta Airlines flight, "DL185," which was operating the Milan Malpensa-New York JFK route, also suffered damage from the severe hail and was forced to make an emergency landing at Rome Fiumicino Airport.

Images on social media showed some parts of the aircraft's nose and wings being damaged by the hail.

The Italian Civil Defense Department also issued an "orange alert," the second-highest level of warning, for adverse weather conditions in the Lombardy and Veneto regions in the north for Tuesday.

On the other hand, while the north of Italy is dealing with adverse weather conditions, high temperatures continue to prevail in the central, southern, and western regions.

At Olbia Airport in Sardinia, located in the west, the temperature on the runway reached 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit) leading to the redirection of planes that were supposed to arrive from Amsterdam, Milan, and Paris to other airports on the island.