Norwegians to be allowed to enter Türkiye without their passports during 2022 tourism season

Norwegian citizens will be allowed to enter Türkiye with just their national identity cards for a "temporary" period, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The decision has been taken "to enable Norwegian citizens to visit Türkiye during the 2022 tourism season," ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement.

The arrangement has been made "upon the request of the Turkish tourism sector" because "Norwegian citizens are unable to renew their passports due to the ongoing global chip crisis," the statement said.

"Within the framework of this temporary arrangement, Norwegian citizens will be allowed to travel to Türkiye with their biometric ID cards, containing their personal information, for a temporary period of six and a half months," it added.

The spokesman also clarified that "no agreements were signed" during Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt's visit to Türkiye this week.