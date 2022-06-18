Moscow reveals about 2 million people taken from Ukraine so far

About 2 million people from Ukraine have been taken to Russia since the start of the Kremlin's invasion of its neighbour this year, according to a Russian Defence Ministry official.



The official said Russian forces had brought 1.936 million people to Russia, including 307,000 children - and 29,730 people on Saturday alone, this time including 3,500 children - said General Mikhail Mizintsev.



Moscow says it is helping evacuate people from the contested areas of Donetsk and Luhansk to safety. But Ukraine argues that it is keeping the people from fleeing to areas not controlled by Russian forces, in effect, deporting them. Many of those sent to Russia have attempted to get back to Ukraine via third countries.

