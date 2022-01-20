TURKEYS EASTERN REGION HAS GREAT POTENTIAL FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS

With its mountainous landscape, Turkey 's eastern Anatolia region is quite suitable for outdoor sports and carries a "great potential," said a Turkish mountaineer.

Tunç Fındık, the first Turkish climber to summit Mount Everest twice, told Anadolu Agency that the eastern Anatolia region offers various options for people to do outdoor sports in all seasons.

"There is ice climbing, ski touring, mountain climbing (you can do) in the winter season," he said.

Fındık has so far climbed 13 of the world's 14 highest mountains over 8,000 kilometers (nearly 5,000 miles).

He said there are several important mountains in the eastern Anatolia region, such as Mount Agri, Mount Kackar, and Palandoken.

"The potential of the eastern Anatolia region is great," Fındık said, referring to the various outdoor sports to be performed in the region.