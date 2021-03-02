70M-year-old gastropod fossil found in Turkey

A nearly 70-million-year-old fossil belonging to a gastropod was recently found in Turkey's southeastern Adiyaman province.

A shepherd came across a relief-style figure on the rock in the Sahkolu village of Sincik district, following which an examination was made by the Adiyaman Museum Directorate.

It was determined that the figure is an animal fossil belonging to a generation of gastropods living mostly in seas, some in fresh and bitter waters and some on land.

Mehmet Alkan, director of the museum, said the fossil is about 20 cm long, and 7 cm wide. "Through research we found that this fossil has a history of about 70 million years," he said.



