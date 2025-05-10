US judge halts Trump administration’s planned job cuts at 20 federal agencies

A US federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from moving forward with sweeping job cuts and staff reductions at 20 federal agencies, ruling that the administration likely overstepped its legal authority, press reports said Friday.

The ruling targets an executive order issued in February under an effort spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency, an unofficial government-shrinking team led by billionaire Elon Musk, the top campaign donor to US President Donald Trump.

US District Judge Susan Illston sided with federal employee unions challenging the layoffs, saying in her order that President Donald Trump "likely must request Congressional cooperation to order the changes he seeks," according to CBS News.

Under the US Constitution, Congress has the "power of the purse," and money it allocates for specific purposes must be spent that way, unless it passes new legislation.

The judge's order halts further steps to implement the cuts, including placing employees on administrative leave or issuing additional directives from Musk's team to reduce staff or programs.

The injunction will remain in effect for 14 days as the court reviews the case.

Agencies affected include the State Department, the Treasury, Veterans Administration, and Commerce Department, as well as the Social Security Administration and the Office of Management and Budget.

The unions allege that the job cuts are part of an "unconstitutional dismantling of the federal government by the President of the United States," carried out without congressional approval.

The Trump administration has defended the plan, claiming that federal agencies have long had the authority to reduce staff and that the executive order merely provided "broad guidance."

But the judge noted that federal agencies appeared to be acting under direct presidential orders, not simply following lawful restructuring procedures.

The White House has not yet commented on the ruling.










