Trump rejects reports about fighting between Musk, US officials

US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected media reports that suggested there is a fight between Elon Musk and US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"No clash, I was there, you're just a troublemaker," he told a reporter at the White House who was asking about the reports. "Elon gets along great with Marco and they're both doing a fantastic job," he said.

The New York Times reported that a meeting Thursday between Musk and top officials revealed significant tensions about the scale and methods of government staff reductions.

Musk, spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), clashed with Cabinet members, including Rubio and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, about his aggressive approach to cutting federal jobs, the newspaper wrote.

The meeting highlighted disagreements about Musk's "hacksaw" methods, with officials expressing frustration with the lack of coordination and potential consequences.

Rubio confronted Musk about targeting the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and questioned the validity of his claim that the State Department is not downsizing staff, citing early retirement buyouts.

Musk dismissed Rubio's concerns, accusing him of being "good on TV" but ineffective.

Trump initially observed the arguments before intervening to defend Rubio, later saying he was doing a "great job" and emphasizing the need for collaboration, acknowledging Rubio's busy schedule and responsibilities.

- CONCERNS RAISED ABOUT AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS

Duffy reportedly raised alarms about potential layoffs of air traffic controllers. "I have multiple plane crashes to deal with now, and your people want me to fire air traffic controllers?" he reportedly said.

Contrary to the newspaper's claims that the two sides clashed, Duffy described the meeting as "productive."

"It's difficult to express just what a change it is to have such a fully engaged and in-command businessman at the helm leading our nation," he wrote on X, praising DOGE's work.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins also voiced concerns, warning that cuts could alienate veterans, a key constituency for Trump.

In response to the reported clashes, Trump signaled a shift toward a more strategic approach by using a "scalpel" instead of a "hatchet," and stated that Cabinet secretaries would take charge moving forward, with Musk's team in an advisory role.

Musk, meanwhile, defended his methods, citing his success in building billion-dollar companies and expertise in efficiency.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called the meeting "productive," and State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce described it as an "open and productive discussion."

A Veterans Affairs spokesman emphasized the need to balance efficiency with retaining productive employees.

Musk also claimed the meeting was "very productive."

Musk's role in streamlining government operations has been controversial, with critics arguing his private-sector approach is ill-suited to public administration and questioning vague criteria for mass layoffs.









