US HOUSE CENSURES REP. AL GREEN FOR PROTESTING TRUMPS SPEECH

The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to censure Rep. Al Green from the state of Texas after he interrupted President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

The vote was 224-198, with 10 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the resolution.

Two members, including Green, voted "present" for the resolution which accuses Green of "a breach of proper conduct."

In a social media post shared Thursday, Green said he will be censured for "standing up to President (Donald) Trump."

Green was escorted from the Capitol after interrupting Trump's address.

"Mr. Green, take your seat," House Speaker Mike Johnson warned before ordering his removal.

Defending his actions, Green said he shouted "No mandate" in protest of Trump's proposed Medicaid cuts.

"His budget calls for deep cuts in Medicaid. He needs to save Medicaid," Green told reporters after he was removed from the chamber.

"It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up to this president's desire to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security," he added.









