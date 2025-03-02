9 arrested in Manhattan as 'Tesla Takedown' protests escalate across US

A Tesla store in Manhattan, New York City, became the epicenter of escalating protests on Saturday, as demonstrators opposing Elon Musk's role in the federal government's workforce reductions led to nine arrests.

The protest was part of the burgeoning "Tesla Takedown" movement, which has organized demonstrations at Tesla dealerships nationwide.

Around 300 individuals gathered outside the Manhattan showroom, with the majority remaining peaceful. However, a small group entered the store, prompting employees to temporarily close the facility.

The New York Police Department reported nine arrests, though specific charges have yet to be disclosed.

- WIDESPREAD DISSATISFACTION

Similar protests occurred in other US cities, including Jacksonville in Florida, and Tucson, Arizona, where participants blocked traffic and displayed signs such as "Burn a Tesla: Save Democracy" and "No Dictators in the USA."

These actions reflect widespread dissatisfaction with Tesla billionaire Musk's leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a position appointed by President Donald Trump.

Under Musk's direction, DOGE has implemented significant federal workforce reductions, resulting in thousands of layoffs and the termination of various aid contracts and leases.

- GLOBAL MOMENTUM

The "Tesla Takedown" movement aims to impact Tesla's economic standing by encouraging stakeholders to divest from the company.

Actor Alex Winter, one of the movement's organizers, emphasized the goal of creating a "vote of no confidence" among shareholders to challenge Musk's influence, CNN reported.

Internationally, the movement has gained traction, with protests reported in European cities such as Barcelona, London, Lisbon, and Reykjavik.

In Germany, environmental activists recently attempted to storm Tesla's factory near Berlin, expressing concerns over the plant's environmental impact, including water consumption and deforestation.

German police intervened, detaining several protesters and dismantling a nearby protest camp, German news service dpa reported.

Despite these protests, Musk's net worth remains substantial, currently estimated at $359 billion, according to Forbes, though Tesla's stock has experienced fluctuations amid the ongoing demonstrations.















