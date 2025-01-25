Pete Hegseth confirmed as US defense secretary after vice president breaks tie

US Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie on Friday to confirm Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense.

Vance came to the Senate to break the tie after Republicans Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins voted against Hegseth.

"The yeas are 50 and the nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative and the nomination is confirmed," Vance said.

It was the second time in US history that a vice president broke a tie on a cabinet appointment.

Previously, the only vice president to break a tie on a Cabinet confirmation vote was Mike Pence in 2017 on Betsy DeVos to be secretary of education.

The former Fox News host and military veteran is seen as one of Trump's more controversial Cabinet nominees, faced allegations of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement.

Hegseth, 44, also faced allegations of sexual assault stemming from a 2017 incident in California. Police investigated the claim but did not file charges.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Hegseth paid $50,000 to the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017.









