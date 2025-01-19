TikTok shut down in US following ban

TikTok informed users in the US that they cannot use the video-sharing app "for now" following the enactment of a ban.

"Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now," read a message from the app.

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!" it said.

Users are still allowed to log in to download their data.

The app is no longer available on the App Store or Google Play Store.

The company announced hours earlier that it would make its services "temporarily unavailable."

"We regret that a U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable," the popular video-sharing app said in a message to all users. "We're working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned".

The US Supreme Court upheld a law on Friday to ban TikTok unless its Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance, divests from the app. The court ruled that the divest-or-ban ultimatum does not violate the company's First Amendment rights in the US Constitution.

The White House said that the Chinese social media app should remain available in the US, but under American ownership to address national security concerns.

President-elect Donald Trump, who has shown sympathy for TikTok, will return to the White House on Monday to begin his second term, one day after the deadline for TikTok to divest.

Trump urged the top court to delay the decision for negotiations. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend Trump's inauguration.

The bipartisan law, passed by Congress and signed by Biden in April, gave ByteDance 270 days to divest or face a ban.











