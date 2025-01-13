Norway to host international conference on 2-state solution

Norway announced that it will host an international conference on Wednesday focused on advancing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The conference, held under the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, will take place in the capital Oslo, chaired by Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Over 80 countries and organizations are set to take part including Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Tor Wennesland, and Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

On the conference, Eide said: "While we must continue to work hard to end the war, we must work for a lasting solution to the conflict that provides self-determination, security, and justice for both Palestinians and Israelis."

The meeting in Oslo is the third follow-up meeting since the global alliance was launched last September.

Previous meetings were held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Brussels.

The conference comes amid the Israeli army's continued genocidal war on Gaza that has killed some 46,600 people, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court in November issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









