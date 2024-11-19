Trump names Sean Duffy as transportation secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday picked former congressman and Fox Business host Sean Duffy as transportation secretary in his next administration.

In a statement, Trump called Duffy a "tremendous and well-liked public servant," saying he was "a respected voice and communicator" in the Republican Conference during his time in Congress.

"He will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America's highways, tunnels, bridges and airports. He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers," said Trump.

Representing the state of Wisconsin, Duffy was a representative in the US House of Representatives between 2011 and 2019.

Established in 1966, the Department of Transportation, with nearly 55,000 employees, oversees safety, sustainability and efficiency across all travel and transport modes, according to CNN.

Duffy will succeed Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has led the department since February 2021.

Trump's next cabinet is shaping up following his presidential election win on Nov. 5. He will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.









