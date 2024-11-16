Trump says Karoline Leavitt will be his White House spokeswoman

President-elect Donald Trump named Karoline Leavitt on Friday to be his White House press secretary when he takes office in January.

Trump praised Leavitt for doing a "phenomenal job" as press secretary during his presidential campaign.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement.

Leavitt previously worked in the White House as assistant press secretary during Trump's first term.

Trump said earlier that he picked Steven Cheung to be his White House communications director.

Cheung, 42, has been a top media aide for Trump's campaign in the last two years.

Trump has been gradually unveiling his Cabinet and key appointments following his Nov. 5 presidential election victory.









