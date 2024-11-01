Most Americans 'anxious', 'frustrated' about presidential campaign: Poll

About 70% of Americans said they are "anxious" or "frustrated" about Election Day, according to a new poll Thursday.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Research Center showed Democrats and Republicans tend to have similar emotions about the election.

Democrats, however, are more likely to be "anxious" compared to Republicans.

Independents are just as frustrated but "less excited, less interested, and less anxious" than their partisans, according to the poll.

Black adults feel "more excitement" about the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President and Republican nominee Donald Trump than white adults and are "less likely" than white adults to feel "frustrated or anxious" about the campaign, it said.

Hispanics are also "less frustrated" about the campaign than whites.

As millions of Americans will take to polling places across the country Nov. 5, Harris and Trump are locked in a virtual dead heat nationally with most polling showing them narrowly split by between 1% and 3%.

The race gets even tighter when looking at the seven key swing states where an average of polling from five of the states -- Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania -- have the nominees separated by 1% or less.