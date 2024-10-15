US Vice President Harris calls Trump presidency ‘huge risk for America’

In the US, Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris in a Pennsylvania rally called Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump "unstable and unhinged" for wanting "unchecked power."

Harris addressed a rally in Pennsylvania's Erie County on Monday, using a big screen to show clips of Trump's calls to outlaw dissent.

"A second Trump term would be a huge risk for America. And dangerous. Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged. And he is out for unchecked power," Harris claimed, as the crowd chanted her words against the rival candidate.

Explaining the consequences of having Trump in power, she emphasized measures a Trump presidency could take to undermine Americans' quality of life, saying, "He wants to send the military after American citizens. He has worked to prevent women from making their own health care decisions."

This week, Harris kicked off a series of rallies across the northern states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, a trio of states that are expected to be key indicators of election results.

"With just three weeks until Election Day, Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are leaving it all on the field — blanketing the battlegrounds with an aggressive campaign schedule," according to an email from a Harris campaign official obtained by NBC.









