Trump withdraws from televised election interview on US channel CBS

The Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has cancelled a television interview on the US channel CBS, the programme "60 Minutes" announced on the platform X on Wednesday.



Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung denied that the former president had agreed to participate in the interview, writing on X that "there were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in."



The programme said the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will appear as planned in Monday's broadcast and that the original invitation to Trump stands.



The programme "60 Minutes" said it has been interviewing presidential candidates for over 50 years.



However, Cheung said that CBS had insisted on live fact-checking for this year's programme, which is "unprecedented."



Harris and Trump are running against each other in the US presidential election on November 5. Following a televised debate hosted by the US channel ABC on September 10, Harris called for a second debate, while Trump said he did not intend to participate in further debates.









