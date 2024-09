Trump announces rally at Pennsylvania site of assassination attempt

Donald Trump plans to hold a rally on October 5 near Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of a failed assassination attempt against him in July. During that incident, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired an assault rifle at Trump, grazing his right ear, and resulting in one death and two injuries among the audience.

The presidential candidate wants to commemorate the victims, his campaign said. He also wants to thank the security and emergency services for their efforts.



Trump is seeking to return to the White House, after leaving it in 2021, by defeating US Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.