FBI treating apparent assassination attempt on Trump as 'extremely serious’

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is treating the apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as "extremely serious," an agent said Monday,

"We view this as extremely serious and are determined to provide answers as to what led up to the events which took place," Jeffrey Veltri, the FBI special agent in charge of the Miami field office, told a briefing.

He was joined by Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and Markenzy Lapointe, US attorney, for the Southern District of Florida, who provided further details regarding the incident on Sunday.

Veltri also said the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, had an "active online presence" and that the agency is going through all of his posts and online search history.

"We're going through media reports and public statements he made that he wanted to recruit Afghan soldiers and others to fight for Ukraine. The FBI has sent multiple requests to companies for returns on the subject's phone and social media accounts," he said.

The bureau is still exploring whether Routh acted alone.

"Our investigation will determine that," he said.

- 'HIGHEST LEVELS OF PROTECTION'

Bradshaw said that security at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida is the "highest it can possibly be" and added that he will give "every possible resource" to the Secret Service as the investigation remains ongoing.

Rowe said President Joe Biden made it clear that he wanted the "highest levels of protection" for former President Trump and for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The Secret Service moved to sustain increases in assets and the level of protections sought. And those things were in place yesterday," he added.

Rowe also said the suspect "did not fire or get off any shots at our agent."

Routh was earlier charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. A detention hearing for him is scheduled for Sept. 23, followed by an arraignment on Sept. 30.

Although authorities have yet to announce a motive in the suspect's actions, Trump on Monday blamed Harris' rhetoric for the apparent assassination attempt.

"The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe's, then Kamala's, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust. Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

According to charging documents unsealed on Monday, Routh may have spent nearly 12 hours on Sunday near the area where he was spotted in the bushes along the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club, said CNN.

- POSSIBLE 2ND ATTEMPT ON TRUMP SINCE JULY

Trump was the target of what the FBI described as "an apparent assassination attempt" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials in Florida said they apprehended the suspect after US Secret Service agents spotted him with an AK-47-style assault rifle outside Trump's golf club.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, several US media outlets reported, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

Routh previously told The New York Times that he traveled to Ukraine soon after the start of Russia's war in February 2022 to encourage people to defend their country.

Biden said Monday that the Secret Service "needs more help" a day after the second apparent attempt to assassinate Trump.

On July 13, Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was wounded during an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on Trump, grazing his right ear. Reports afterwards suggested that Trump had coincidentally turned his body when the gun was fired, perhaps averting a much more serious injury.

Crooks killed one spectator and seriously injured two others. He was killed at the scene by an agent in Trump's detail from the Secret Service, which is tasked with protecting current and former US presidents and vice presidents as well as prominent candidates for the posts.

















