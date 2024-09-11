Trump says 'Israel will be gone' under Harris, calls debate 'best ever,'

Republican Donald Trump accused his White House rival Kamala Harris of doing little to keep US ally Israel intact, saying Tuesday that under a Harris presidency, Israel would be "gone."

"She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now," Trump said during the presidential debate. "Israel will be gone."

The Democratic vice president shot back that Trump's accusation of her hating Israel was "absolutely not true," and that she has supported that country throughout her life and career.

Trump said his Tuesday showdown with Democrat Kamala Harris was his "best debate ever," and accused the ABC network moderators of working against him.

"I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE!" Trump posted on social media.











