Harris secures enough delegate endorsements to win Democratic presidential nomination

US Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough delegate endorsements to win the Democratic presidential nomination, local media reports said Monday.

After President Joe Biden's decision on Sunday not to seek re-election on Nov. 5 and his offer of "full support and endorsement" for Harris to be the nominee of the Democratic Party, she officially launched her presidential campaign.

More than 2,200 delegates from over 30 states have endorsed Harris as the nominee, according to the reports.

Biden's decision to endorse Harris is not a binding one, as delegates are free to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The Democratic National Convention is set to convene in Chicago from Aug. 19-22.
















