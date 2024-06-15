'Parole in Place': Biden to offer legal status to undocumented immigrants

The Biden administration is set to announce a major immigration relief program granting legal status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US for at least 10 years, officials have told CBC News.

According to sources familiar with the plans, the program, known as "Parole in Place," would provide work permits and deportation protections to undocumented immigrants married to US citizens.

This initiative would create a pathway to permanent legal status and US citizenship by addressing legal obstacles that prevent those who entered the US illegally from obtaining green cards without leaving the country.

The administration also plans to streamline processes for undocumented immigrants to obtain temporary visas, such as H-1B visas for high-skilled workers.

The announcement is expected to coincide with the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects approximately 530,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

While the final details are still being worked out, White House spokesperson Angelo Fernandez Hernandez said the administration's commitment to addressing the nation's "broken immigration system."

The program is likely to face legal challenges from Republican-led states and opposition from Republican lawmakers, such as Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who argue that it will exacerbate the border crisis.

The scheme is said to be the largest immigration relief initiative since DACA, reflecting President Joe Biden's increased willingness to use executive action on immigration ahead of the presidential election in November.

Around 11 million immigrants are residing in the US without legal authorization, according to the latest government estimations.













