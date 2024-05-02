Democrats ask Biden to withhold aid to Israel to preempt invasion of Rafah

Fifty-seven Democrats asked US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use all tools possible to dissuade Israel from launching a full-scale ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"We write with urgency to say: an offensive invasion into Rafah by Israel in the upcoming days is wholly unacceptable," they wrote in a letter.

The letter came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to invade Rafah, which is home to more than 1 million Palestinians seeking refuge from the Israel-Hamas war.

"An Israeli offensive in Rafah risks the start of yet another escalatory spiral, immediately putting the region back on the brink of a broader war that neither Israel nor the United States can afford," they added.

The Democrats urged Biden to invoke existing law and policy to immediately withhold certain offensive military aid to the Israeli government, including aid sourced from legislation already signed into law, in order to preempt a full-scale assault on Rafah.

"If the Israeli government will not uphold international law and protect civilians, then the United States must act to protect innocent life. We urge you to continue your work toward achieving a lasting ceasefire that will bring hostages home and build a path toward safety and security for all," the letter said.















